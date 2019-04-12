Savelugu NCCE sensitizes public on fight against corruption

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Savelugu Municipality in the Northern Region has undertaken a public sensitization exercise on the fight against corruption to promote development.

The one-month exercise forms part of the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme II (ARAP 2) to promote good governance to end corruption, improve accountability as well as bring compliance to the rule of law to aid in environmental governance for sustainable development.

The exercise, organized by the NCCE and supported by the European Union (EU) is to sensitize the citizenry on legal regimes on Anti-Corruption with the view to empowering them to deepen accountability in service delivery in the country.

Mr Jibreel Alhassan, the Savelugu/Nanton Municipal Director of the NCCE said, the exercise covered artisan groups, women groups, traditional authorities, Faith Based Organizations (FBO), Educational Institutions as well as Dawn to Dust broadcast covering 40 activities of ARAP II in 10 communities within the municipality.

He stressed on the negative effects of corruption on the country’s economy and the citizenry, especially on government service delivery such as quality healthcare, education and law enforcement.

He explained that, the alternative way to fighting corruption is through the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP) at the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDA’s).

Source: GNA