Government to setup Cyber Security Authority

Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communication has announced government intention to setup the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) to deal with all matters related cyber-crime and security in the digital ecosystem.

According to her the new Authority would have direct reporting responsibility to the Office of the President with more secure sources of funding.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful announced this after Parliament had approved the Convention on Cyber-crime (Budapest Convention).

The Budapest Convention seeks to facilitate international cooperation arrangements to respond to existing and emerging cyber threats, through prevention, investigations and prosecutions of cyber-crimes.

According to Ministry of Communication “The Cyber-crime and cyber security Trends in Africa 2016” report, paints a sad picture of the state of cyber security in Africa.

Also, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) report categorizes West Africa as a fertile ground for cyber criminality.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful also announced that the building of a Cyber Security Centre would have technical equipment and training for personnel to have a proper overview of the country’s IT infrastructure in all critical national structure.

She urged various sectors to build a Computer Emergency Response Centre to be linkup with the National Emergency Respond Centre under the Cyber Security Centre so that they can identify and eliminate the cyber threat easily as well as share information in the various sectors.

She said the Ministry is working with the Bank of Ghana to develop cyber security guidelines for the banking sector and other sectors as well.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful also announced government’s plan to introduce a new Cyber Security Law to bring together various scattered legislations into one comprehensive regulation.

According to her, the law is intended to address all issues relating to cyber security including child online protection and cyber hygienic practices.

She said currently, the Ministry is working on the draft bill to harmonize the various legislations and to close the gap as result of the approval of the Budapest Convention.

Source: GNA