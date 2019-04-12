GhBC will streamline infrastructural development – stakeholders

Some contractors and district assemblies in the Northern, North East and Savannah Regions have described the Ghana Building Code (GhBC) as an important document that will help streamline the development of infrastructure in the country for public safety.

They said the GhBC would help promote quality work to ensure that various infrastructure in the country would withstand the test of time.

They were speaking at an event organized by the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) at Nyankpala, near Tamale on Thursday to sensitize stakeholders in the building industry on the GhBC and present copies of the GhBC to all the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies in the three regions to guide their operations.

The GhBC seeks to ensure uniformity of standards for the regulation and compliance of standards in the building industry with respect to public safety, health and welfare.

The GhBC, which was developed by the GSA with support from the Muszer Automatika Ghana Limited, prescribes specifications and standards for constructing, extension and renovation of various infrastructural projects in the country.

Mr Mohammed Abass, Senior Engineer and Head of Works Department at Kpandai District, who received the GhBC on behalf of the Assembly, said the Kpandai District would modify its operations to ensure that contract specifications for infrastructure are in line with what was contained in the GhBC.

Mr Abass said, the Assembly’s contractors would be supervised to comply with the GhBC to promote safety and quality of infrastructure in the area.

Madam Rosemary Nyen, Administrative Manager of Fuzak Company Limited, a construction firm in Tamale, said the GhBC would help contractors and stakeholders in the building industry to do the right thing to ensure the integrity of infrastructure in the country.

Mrs Joyce Okoree, Director of Standards at GSA called on stakeholders in the building industry to endeavour to acquire the GhBC and comply with its standards in the construction, extension and renovation of infrastructure to ensure public safety.

Source: GNA