Court sentences two to 38 years for robbery

An Accra Circuit Court on Thursday sentenced Billy Kwasi, 25 and Yaw Joseph, 18 to a total of 38 years imprisonment in hard labour for robbing a lady of her Infinix Hot 5 mobile phone valued GH₵ 500.00.

The two pleaded guilty to all the charges of conspiracy to commit crime to wit robbery and robbery and unlawful damage. Billy was sentenced to 15 years whilst Joseph would serve 20 years in jail.

Joseph would serve an additional three years for causing unlawful damage.

Police Inspector Samuel Ahiabor told the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh that the complainant is Ms Hannah Brown, a trader whilst the convicts were squatters at the Arts Centre in Accra.

He said on March 29, this year, at about 0330 hours, the complainant was on her way to the Agbogbloshie market, also in Accra to buy some fruits when she was robbed.

The Prosecution said whilst she stood at the Law Court Complex bus stop waiting for a bus, the complainant was suddenly confronted by the two armed with a knife and a pair of scissors. They ordered her to surrender her cell phone but she resisted.

He said Joseph then hit her hand and the phone fell down after which he picked it and together with Billy, took to their heels.

He said Hannah chased them whilst calling for help and this attracted some sympathizers who aided in arresting the two at the Arts Centre and subsequently handed them over to the police.

Inspector Ahiabor said when the phone was retrieved from them it was realized that it had been damaged.

He said in their cautioned statements, the convicts told the police that they threw away the knife and the pair of scissors when they were being the chased.

Source: GNA