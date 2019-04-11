Practical and theory papers for WASSCE begins April 15 – WAEC

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said it would commence the administration of practical and theory papers for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for 2019 school candidates, from Monday, April 15.

It said the 346,098 candidates from 987 schools would take the examination at 707 centres throughout the country.

The Council said the candidature was made up of 170,867 males and 175,231 females, which represented 9.2 per cent increase over the 2018 figure of 316,980.

This was in statement signed by Mrs Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, the Head of the Public Affairs of WAEC and copied the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday.

It said the examination would end on June 7, 2019.

The statement assured members of the public that all necessary measures have been put in place to ensure that the examination is conducted successfully.

“The public, especially candidates are hereby urged to be wary of the activities of website operators who peddle fake questions on social media presenting them as authentic papers,” it said.

The Council appealed for the support of all stakeholders, especially supervisors and invigilators to safeguard the integrity of the examination.

It advised the candidates to adhere to the rules and regulations of the examination and to refrain from engaging in any form of examination malpractice, which could lead to the withholding or cancellation of their results.

“All candidates taking part in the examination will for the first time this year, be biometrically verified to nip in the bud the increasing cases of impersonation recorded in school examinations,” the statement said.

It wished all candidates success in their papers and reminded them that they could pass their examination without cheating.

Source: GNA