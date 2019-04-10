Ghana Revenue Authority develops electronic payment platforms

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has developed an electronic payment platform for the informal sector to pay their quarterly taxes through mobile money in collaboration with the Banks.

The new system which would start this year is part of the digitization process of GRA to leverage technology to improve tax administration.

Mr Paul Kwesi Ahiakpor, the Assistant Commissioner of GRA under the Customs Division on Monday disclosed this during Northern Regional launching of Tax and Good Governance week celebration in Tamale.

The program organised by Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance is to draw the public attention on the importance of tax payment.

The theme for the week celebration was “File Your Tax Returns, Pay Your Taxes, Move Ghana beyond Aid”.

Mr Ahiakpor gave assurance that the staff and management of the GRA would be working very hard to achieve 2019 revenue target.

According to him, the Legal Department has been directed by the government to prosecute all persons who earn income but have refused to pay tax.

He urged the public to pay their taxes to empower them to demand for the fair share of the national cake.

Alhaji Alhassan Isahaku, the Northern Regional Director of Regional Cooperation Council who spoke on behalf of the Northern Regional Minister appealed to the public to pay their annual tax to enable government to improve development in the country.

He called on the public to file their income tax returns for 2018 before the end of April, 2019 to avoid the payment of interest and penalties.

Dr Richard Opoku, a Doctor at the God Cares Community Hospital advised the GRA management to put up a system to indicate payment made by taxpayer across the country to enhance trust in the tax payment system.

Source: GNA