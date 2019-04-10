Akufo-Addo begins tour of new regions on Wednesday

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will start a five-day tour of some of the new regions on Wednesday, April 10, to gain first-hand knowledge of their development challenges, inspect ongoing projects and commission completed ones.

The regions to be toured include Western North, Ahafo and Bono East.

The President would first visit the Western North to inspect construction works for the new Regional Coordinating Council and engage traditional leaders and citizens in durbars and town hall meetings to know their concerns.

Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Information Minister, who announced this at a news briefing in Accra, on Wednesday, said the President expected that the feedback from the tour would provide the impetus for his administration to continue the good works it had started.

Meanwhile, the President is expected to perform a sod-cutting ceremony in Tamale today for the construction of the Tamale Interchange.

The facility formed part of the two-billion-dollar Sinohydro Bauxite Barter Transaction, which the Government signed with the Sinohydro Corporation Group of China.

The Government has received the first tranche, amounting to 646 million dollars for the construction of roads, interchanges and bridges across the country to improve the movement of people, goods and services.

President Akufo-Addo said since assuming office in 2017, the Government had embarked on annual nationwide tour to each region to familiarise himself with the progress of work on the various projects.

Source: GNA