Residents of Mamprobi express worry over annual floods 

Some residents of Mambrobi in the Ablekuma South constituency on Monday called on government to come out with workable measures that will stem the perennial floods in the capital.

They said, although floods in recent years have caused considerable damage to lives and property, the country is still without long-term solutions to the situation.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at different locations after yet another rainstorm, some residents attributed the floods to lack of drains, shallow and choked gutters, and other human activities.

Mr Issac Owusu, a trader, said he was stuck in town for an hour, when the rain started and could not find his way home as everywhere was flooded.

Madam Stella Annor, a resident of Mamprobi, affected by the flood said their house was completely flooded and was confined indoors till the later part of Monday morning.

She said although the situation is worrying, it could not be blamed on government entirely as some people were engaged in indiscriminate disposal of rubbish into already choked gutters.

She said, the floods left in its wake, polythene bags filled with rubbish that were dumped into gutters by some residents and it was about time people changed their attitudes.

“Residents should know that we are harming our own selves and environment if we don’t change our attitudes as far as sanitation issues are concerned,” she stated.

Mr Daniel Lamprey, a Trotro Driver, pleaded with government to adopt stringent measures to address the situation as the floods affected their daily activities.

