Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim, has been appointed the substantive Government Statistician, a letter from the Statistical Service, copied to ghanabusinessnews.com Tuesday April 9, 2019 says.

The appointment of Prof. Annim, who is an Associate Professor of Economics at Cape Coast University, where he has worked for the last 18 years, takes effect March 1, 2019.

The Statistical Service is the lead government agency responsible for statistical data.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi