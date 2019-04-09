Over 346,098 candidates to write WASSCE this year

This year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has started in 707 centres with 987 participating schools across the country.

It has started with visual arts candidates who are doing their project work with actual exams commencing Monday April 16.

In all about 346,098 candidates are expected to write the examination.

The West African Examinations Council is expected to dispatch logistics to the various centres, by Friday April 12, according to Mrs Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, the Deputy Director, Public Affairs of WEAC.

A regional representation of candidates cited by the GNA indicated that Ashanti Region is presenting 82,401 candidates, including 41,424 females.

In the Eastern Region, 48,377 candidates, including 25,353 females are taking part in the examination.

In the case of Brong Ahafo Region, 44,697 candidates comprising 22,521 females with 22,176 males taking part in the examination.

The Central Region is also presenting 37,860 candidates with 19,856 females and the Greater Region has 37,131 candidates out of which 17, 730 males taking part in the WASSCE.

Volta Region also presented 25,745 candidates out of which 13,370 are males.

Whereas the Northern Region presented 24, 926 candidates including 11,224 females, Western Region has 23,192 candidates out of which 12,396 are females.

Upper East Region presented 13,374 candidates out of which 6,656 are females, Upper West Region has 8, 372 candidates out of which females are 4,016.

Candidates who registered from the Republic of Togo were 23 with 14 males and nine females.

This year’s WASSCE commences with Basketry project work. The examination is expected to end on June 7, this year.

For the first time, WAEC has incorporated the use of biometric to curb impersonation. The use of CCTV cameras in exams centres and e-marking of scripts have been introduced by the examination body.

Source: GNA