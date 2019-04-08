Indigenes of Tema deserve quota of job placements in the enclave – Senior Minister

Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo says indigenes of Tema deserve a quota of all job placements in the maritime and industrial enclave to also improve on the individual and communal economic circumstances.

Addressing a durbar of the Chiefs and people of Tema to climax their annual Kleejoo festival on the theme, “Sixty years of resettlement,” he said the least the nation can do for them for sacrificing their land for the development of the nation’s largest industrial and maritime enclave, is to offer them guaranteed jobs.

According to him, all relevant persons, ministries and organizations would be brought together to script and act the job placements for the people as soon as possible.

“We will put together a committee comprising the Office of the Greater Accra Minister, The Tema Metropolitan Assembly and the Office of the President to link with the generation of employment in the enclave.

We will ensure that the sacrifice made by the people of Tema is well appreciated and that they should not be begging for jobs. “I will live it and I will make it work,” he said.

The Senior Minister said government has put in a number of measures to reduce the cost of doing business in the country and that included the reduction of import duties on goods and cars.

He however said that certain agencies have imposed their own fees without parliamentary approval and that such fees would be withdrawn immediately.

According to him, government is creating industrial enclaves in all the regions to spur development as well as create jobs for the many graduates who would join the nation’s workforce as a result of the free Senior Secondary School policy.

On corruption, he said anyone who has embezzled state funds would be dealt with but cautioned that any form of punishment must and would be done according to laws of the land.

Mr Osafo-Maafo commended the chiefs and people of Tema for celebrating their culture and assured them of government’s support to make Tema a more vibrant Metropolis.

Mr Felix Nii Annang-La commended Nii Adjei Kraku II, Tema Mantse, and his elders for using such occasions to foster national unity and community development.

Nii Kraku II called for the use of all diverse talents for national unity and development.

Source: GNA