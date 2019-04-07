Put pressure on leadership to disband vigilante groups – MP

Mr Alhassan Suhuyini, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tamale North Constituency, has urged members of the public to put pressure on the leadership of the NDC and NPP to disband vigilantism.

He said, as citizens, putting pressure on the leadership of both parties to do the right thing, formed part of their civic responsibility and participation and they should not feel shy in doing so.

Mr Suhuyini said this at a public seminar in Accra organized by the Cross-Fire Ghana at the conference hall of the African University College of Communications, on the theme “Political vigilantism and democratic governance in Ghana’s fourth republic”.

The MP disagreed with President Akufo Addo’s decision to provide legislation that would criminalise party’s vigilantism, as well as the proposed meeting between the NDC and NPP over the issue.

According to him, there were enough laws in the country that deals with such illegal groups and their activities and no legislation was therefore needed to disband them.

Mr Suhuyini entreated the youth to cultivate the habit of researching into issues of national importance to enable them challenge the system when things were not going as promised by the politician.

Nana Osei Tutu, the Convener of Crossfire Ghana, a pressure group, urged the various political leaders to show more commitment in the disbandment of vigilantism.

He disclosed that, the pressure group would continue to engage students at the various education level to help fight vigilantism before the 2020 general elections.

Source: GNA