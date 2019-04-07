MTN donates GH¢100,000.00 towards Asantehene’s 20th anniversary 

MTN Ghana Limited, has presented a cheque of GH¢100,000.00 to Otumfour Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, at his Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The gift came with a GH¢5,000.00 worth of hamper, which is the company’s contribution to support the 20th anniversary celebration of the king of Asanteman’s ascension to the throne.

Mr. Selorm Adadevor, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Ghana, who presented the cheque on behalf of the company said the king was an exemplary visionary leader, who continued to impact not only the lives of his people, but those beyond.

“MTN is happy to join the people of Asanteman to celebrate the laudable achievements of this great man over the years,” he said.

Mr Adedevor expressed satisfaction about the fact that the Ashanti Region remained one of the key markets of MTN, adding that, the company cherished and valued the patronage of customers in the Region.

“MTN would continue to nurture the relationship for mutual benefit”, he stated.

The CEO of the telecommunication giant said as part of its commitment to give back to society, his outfit had made huge investments in the areas of health, education and economic empowerment across the country including the Ashanti Region.

Otumfour Osei Tutu commended MTN for its continued support to the Manhyia Palace over the years and expressed his profound gratitude for the gesture.

He applauded the company for the numerous projects it had executed in the Region, including the renovation of the training pitch of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Source: GNA