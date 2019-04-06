Kidnapped girls will be re-united with families soon – Regional Minister

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the new Western Regional Minister has assured the public of government’s eagerness to reunite the three kidnapped girls from the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis with their families.

He noted that the police had engaged in a frantic search over the last four months in tracing the whereabouts of the three girls adding, “I want to assure all the residents that together with the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the security agencies, we will definitely bring back the kidnapped girls.”

The Minister gave the assurance on Thursday evening when he arrived at the Takoradi Airport to officially take up the reins of affairs from the out-gone Minister, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie.

The first victim, Priscilla Blessing Bentum, 21, a third-year student of the University of Education, Winneba was kidnapped on August 17, 2018, at Kansaworodo,while Ruth Love Quayson, 18, an SHS leaver of Fijai was kidnapped on December 4, 2018, at Butumegyabu (BU) junction in Takoradi.

Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie, aged 15, a first- year student of Sekondi College, who lived with her parents at West Fijai, near Sekondi was also kidnapped on December 21, 2018, at a spot near Nkroful

Mr Darko-Mensah, said the security of the people and businesses in the Region were critical in attracting foreign investors to the area to improve on the economic lots of the people and pledged the Regional Security Council aptness in advancing security.

“I believe security is paramount in attracting foreign investors to the Western Region with regards to the numerous natural resources” he said.

Mr Darko-Mensah stated that despite the influx of foreigners into the Region as a result of the oil find, his administration would work hard to resolve security problems of the region.

The Regional Minister said resource mobilization for wealth creation, private sector development for job creation and youth development to curtail social vices would be high on his agenda during his tenure.

Source: GNA