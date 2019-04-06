Justice Joseph Kwame Kingsley-Nyinah laid to rest

The mortal remains of one of Ghana’s most distinguished jurists and statesmen, Justice Joseph Kwame Kingsley-Nyinah, was laid to rest, on Friday, after a solemn service, held at the forecourt of the State House, in Accra.

The former Justice of the Court of Appeal and a Former Electoral Commissioner, passed on at the ripe age 96.

“His Lordship Justice Joseph Kingsley-Nyinah led a full and active life in which he served his God, Church, Family, country and above all, humanity”, a Government Tribute, read by Mr Joseph Ghartey, Minister of Railways Development, stated at the pre-burial service.

“As we part with this national hero on this solemn occasion, let the lessons of his desire to work for our dear nation on many fronts, guide how we recommit ourselves to the national cause,” the tribute admonished.

Justice Kingsley-Nyinah has been quoted as saying, “Throughout my working life as a Judge, I never, ever accepted any bribe to influence my judgements”.

The Government delegation was led by Mrs Frema Osei Opare, the Chief of staff.

The glowing tribute described Justice Kingsley-Nyinah “as an exemplary Statesman and a national hero”.

“His sole objective in life was to be a source of inspiration and a positive influence for people around him, and this, he did, to the highest degree,” Mr Ghartey read.

“He will be remembered for his commitment to honesty, integrity, loyalty and supreme work ethics.

“Above all, his quest for excellence and his sense of justice and fair play will never be forgotten”.

Born on August 21, 1922 at Akokuaso, near Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region, Justice Kingsley-Nyinah died on February 18, 2019. He was given a state assisted funeral and a private burial.

As part of his contribution towards the development of the Judicial Service and the entrenchment of democracy in the country of which, he was awarded with the Order of the Volta in 2008 by the State, Justice Kingsley-Nyinah, held positions in various capacities both in private practice and as a public servant.

He was appointed the first-ever Magistrate in Kumasi by the then Chief Justice and Acting Governor General of the Gold Coast, Sir Arku Korsah.

He chaired numerous public boards and committees, including the General Legal Council in 1978, Council of Law Reporting from 1978 to 1980, Management Board of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital from 1970 to 1973; and served as a Managing Trustee of Valco Trust Fund from 1988 to 2002.

He also contributed immensely to the founding of the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers prior to the 2000 general election and served as the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association from 1970 to 1974.

In a word of reflection shared by one of his children on behalf of his widow, she thanked her husband for his love and loyalty, for being such a gentleman throughout their 63 years of married life, and for his unflinching faith in God.

She also expressed gratitude for his honesty and integrity and contentment with whatever came his way through the years.

Mr John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, the Minister of Trade and Industry and a son-in-law, in his tribute, said his father-in-law inspired him to read law, in addition to his professional business and management consulting practice.

“Daddy, I am grateful for the role you played in my professional career, as well as the advice you frequently gave me as I glided; and continue to glide down the slippery and tortuous slopes of Ghanaian politics”.

In a sermon, the Right Reverend Samuel Kofi Osabutey, Bishop of the Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church, urged Christian government workers to work in accordance with the values of Christianity, serving diligently in honesty, and efficiently.

He reminded Christians, who form about 70 percent of the country’s population, to be servant-workers because Christ their master “came to serve the world and not to be served”.

Source: GNA