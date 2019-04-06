CID boss, five others, elevated to rank of COP

The Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, and five of her contemporaries have been promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police (COP).

The others are Mr George Tuffuor, Director-General of Finance; Mr Alex Amponsah Asiamah, Director-General of Services; Mr George Alex Mensah, Director-General of Operations; Mr Alphonse Adu-Amankwah, Eastern Regional Commander; and Mr Timothy Yoosa Bonga, Northern Regional Police Commander.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of the Police Administration, said the promotions, which were made by the President on the advice of the Police Council, would take effect on April 1, 2019.

It said three others, Mr Francis Aboagye Nyarko, Director-General of Private Security Operations, Mr Ernest Kwabena Owusu, Deputy Regional Commander of Tema and Felix Ofosu Agyemang,

Deputy Northern Regional Commander had been promoted from Assistant Commissioner to DCOPs.

Additionally, two officers had been promoted by the Police Council to the rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police, one officer to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police and eight to the rank of Superintendent.

The Police Administration wished the officers well in their new roles.

Source: GNA