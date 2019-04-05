GCB records GH¢323 million profit

GCB Bank Limited, last year, recorded a net profit of GH¢323.13 million, thus posting a significantly improved bottom line.

This translates into growth of GH¢ 110.42 million over the GH¢212.72 million recorded in the 2017 financial year.

A statement issued by the Corporate Affairs Department of the Bank, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, on Thursday, said the top line growth was appreciable despite instability in the banking industry; with 2018 recording GH¢1,260 million as total income, compared to GH¢1,113 million recorded in 2017.

The Bank further took the lead in mobilizing GH¢ 1,379 million to end the year with GH¢ 8,335 million in deposits, it said.

GCB also chronicled total assets of GH¢10,635 million making it the Bank with the largest asset base in Ghana.

Source: GNA