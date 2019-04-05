Gas-burner repairer jailed for dealing in narcotics

The Juaben Circuit Court has sentenced a 48-year-old gas-burner repairer to 10 years imprisonment in hard labour for dealing in narcotics at Ankaase in the Afigya-Kwabre District.

Kwabena Amoah pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on his own plea.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Dela Amenuvor told the Court presided over by Mr Yusif Osei Asibey that, Amoah is a resident of Ankaase, while the complainants are Police officers stationed in the town.

He said on March 25 this year, at about 0800 hours the complainants had information that the convict was carrying some dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, from Dumakyi village, near Mamponteng to Ankaase.

Chief Inspector Amenuvor said the Police proceeded immediately to that community where they met Amoah holding a sack containing the dried leaves.

He said on seeing the police, the convict took to his heels but Police gave him a hot chase and arrested him.

He said during interrogation the convict admitted that the leaves were Indian hemp and he was charged with the offence.

Source: GNA