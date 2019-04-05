Businessman remanded over car robbery

An Accra Circuit Court on Thursday remanded a businessman for allegedly robbing a lady of her Toyota Rav 4 valued GH₵140,000.00.

Isaac Boamah alias “Jah Rule” pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy to commit crime and robbery.

He will make his next appearance on April 15.

His two accomplices whose names were given, Fuseini and Alhassan are on the run.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Seth Frimpong who held brief for Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) George Amegah told the court, presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh that Ms Cynthia Baidu, the complainant in the case is a staff of the National Security Council Secretariat in Accra.

He said Boamah, Fuseini and Alhassan are also residents of Accra.

Chief Inspector Frimpong said on March 16, at about 0520 hours, the complainant was returning from an all-night church service from Alhaji, a suburb of Accra with her two house helps on board her Toyota Rav 4 with the registration number GR 341-17.

He said on reaching her gate at Tantra Hills, also in Accra, Boamah and the two others emerged with a motor bike and gave a warning shot and ordered her together with her house helps to get out of the car.

Police Chief Inspector Frimpong said Boamah, who was not wearing a face mask like the others, pointed an AK 47 Assault Rifle at her and she fearing for her life and that of her house helps obliged.

The Prosecution said Boamah took charge of the steering wheel and drove away the vehicle which has two Gotta mobile phones, one Galaxy note 9, one iPhone 6, all valued GH₵ 7,000.00 and an unspecified amount of money in the complainant’s hand bag.

He said she later made a formal complaint at the Mile 7 Police Station.

He said upon investigation, Boamah was arrested and the vehicle retrieved from a spot close to his house.

Source: GNA