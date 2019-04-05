Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa district records increase in teenage pregnancies

Five hundred and fifty-seven (557) young girls between the ages of 16-19 years were impregnated by their peers and some adults in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa (AOB) District of the Central Region in 2018.

Records available showed that 21 Junior and Senior High school teachers were among the men responsible for the total of the 607 teen pregnancies recorded in the district.

Mr. Samuel Kwabena Ofosu, District Director of the Ghana Health Services (GHS), who disclosed this at the 2018 health performance review held at the Directorate at Breman-Asikuma, stated that of the number, eight (8) tender teens between the ages of 10-12 years and 42 young girls between ages 13-15 were included.

Mr Ofosu, expressed worry about the involvement of such unscrupulous teachers who were supposed to protect the girls, but rather got them pregnant and rallied the concerted efforts of all to stop the practice.

He said events like festival celebrations, funerals grounds, other social gatherings as well as irresponsible parenting and poverty were contributory factors.

Mr. Ofosu called on School Management Committees, Parent Teachers Association (PTA) and other stakeholders to intervene and help halt the trend.

Traditional and religious leaders must also scale-up and sustain intensive public education in educating young girls to prioritize education above all.

Touching on health, Mr Ofosu indicated that, despite the relentless war on environmental cleanliness alongside massive distribution of treated mosquito nets, malaria topped all Out Patients Department (OPD) cases in the District.

Health facilities in the District recorded a total of 41,071 malaria cases in 2018 as against 40,021 in 2017, representing 1050 increase in reported cases.

Dr. Francis Bentsil, the Medical Director of Our Lady of Grace Hospital in Breman Asikuma described as ‘saddening’ the four maternal and 80 infant mortality cases recorded in 2018 and pleaded with pregnant women to step up ante natal visits to hospitals and clinics on time to avoid maternal and neonatal mortalities.

Source: GNA