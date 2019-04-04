IFA Global Press Conference 2019 in Andalusia gathers momentum

Preparations towards the annual event to look forward to, the IFA Global Press Conference are picking up as the days draw near for the 2019 edition which will be held in Andalusia, Spain form April 25 to 28, and so far organisers have announced the companies that are participating as some more are expected in the coming days.

The press conference where technology companies meet journalists to share their innovations with them to be shared with the rest of the world sets the communications for IFA Consumer Electronics Fair to be held later in the year.

“The 2018 Global Press Conference resulted in 633 million potential media impressions in TV, Print and Online reports,” Messe Berlin, the organisers, says on their website.

According to Messe Berlin, the gathering of more than 350 technology writers from more than 50 countries of the world will feature global technology players like Philips. Philips was the first major global company to announce its participation in the event.

Safera, the Finnish company that has innovated technology in cooking fire technology will also be present to share what’s new with journalists.

The other companies that have announced their participation are TCL, one of the leading consumer electronics producers in the world, the e-mobility company, Plugsurfing. Plugsurfing is a provider of reliable billing service when it comes to charging electric cars.

Skyworth/Metz, producers of TVs for some 80 years will make presentations as well.

The companies will make presentations, hold exhibitions, give interviews and showcase new innovations to the world’s largest gathering of technology journalists.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi