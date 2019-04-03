Government temporarily bans importation of excavators from May 1

Government has temporarily banned the importation of excavators to regulate their uses, to combat the illegal mining phenomenon, popularly known as ‘galamsey’.

The ban, will take effect from May 1, 2019 until further notice.

A statement signed by Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Minister of Transport and copied to the Ghana News Agency explained that the decision was made by Cabinet at its sitting on March 27, 2019.

It said the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority and the Ministry of Trade and Industry had taken note of the directive by Cabinet.

The public have therefore been urged to take note of the directive.

Source: GNA