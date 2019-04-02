Policeman allegedly shoots to death 30-year-old man

A policeman stationed at the Kasoa Police Station have allegedly shot and killed a 30-year-old man, Richmond Hihatro alias lndomin during a misunderstanding that ensued between the two at Kasoa-Akweley in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

The wife of the deceased, Maame Esi, corroborated the news of the death of her husband on Monday morning and called for justice.

According to her, her husband was shot in the ribs and died on the spot when the police shot several bullets near the deceased house in an attempt to arrest a suspect.

The Tufuhene of Akwele Okroa, Egya Tawiah who witnessed the tragedy expressed disappointment about the action of the policeman and also pleaded with the police hierarchy to move in quickly to investigate and bring the suspect to book.

He accused the police of constantly brutalising innocent residents in the area.

Meanwhile, Mr. Michael Essumang Mensah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has visited the scene and called for calm among the youth who were bent on carrying out the reprisal attacks on the police. The youth went on rampage after the incident and burnt lorry tyres in the middle of the road.

He assured the residents that investigations had started and that the culprit will be brought to book and punished accordingly.

Source: GNA