Ghana Cabinet approves €55m for rehabilitation of roads in Kumasi

Cabinet has approved a €55 million facility for the rehabilitation of a 100-kilometre road network and provision of traffic management and pedestrian safety facilities for some communities in the Ashanti Region to improve socio-economic activities.

The facility is a credit agreement between the Ghana Government and the Deutsche Bank meant for auxiliary infrastructure of the Kumasi Inner-city roads.

It is a commercial agreement between the Ministry of Roads and Highways and Contracta Construction UK, a construction firm, for the implementation of the project.

Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Information Minister, who announced this at a media briefing, in Accra, on Sunday, said work would commence on those roads immediately Parliament gives its approval.

The project is expected to be completed within a period of 24 months from the date of commencement.

The beneficiary’s areas are; Bantama Sub metro-13.23km, Kwadaso-11.60km, Manhyia-8.98km, Oforikrom-10.61km and Suame-12.01km.

The rest are Subin-13.25km, Asokwa-11.25km, Nhyiaeso-10.13km and Tafo Pankrono-8.96km.

Some activities that would be undertaken on those roads include rehabilitation and upgrading of selected roads, provision of traffic management and pedestrian safety facilities such as road-line marking and installation of road markings, traffic signs and traffic control devices as well as rehabilitation of drainage facilities.

“The rehabilitation of those roads in the aforementioned towns and communities is in accordance with government’s recognition of good road infrastructure as a critical facilitator of rapid socio-economic development,” Mr Oppong Nkrumah explained.

The completion of the project, he said, would reduce waiting and travelling times within the Kumasi Metropolis and subsequently alleviate poverty and enhance the overall development of the area.

Source: GNA