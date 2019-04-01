Chief Justice calls for strengthening of ADR for speedy dispute resolution

The Chief Justice, Madam Sophia Akuffo, has stressed the need to strengthen the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms in the country’s judicial process to expedite dispute resolution, as a tool to enhance justice delivery.

She said it was important for court registrars and judicial officers to identify and document challenges that tend to cripple ADR processes in the respective courts and seek timely support from the appropriate quarters, to ensure its smooth implementation.

Addressing judicial officers of the Nkawie Circuit Court, she said effective ADR implementation, could speed up dispute resolution and thus reduce the pressure on the courts.

Madam Akuffo was at Nkawie as part of her working visit to the Ashanti Region.

The Chief Justice also visited the Nyinahin Magistrate Court in the Atwima-Mponua District, Twedie Magistrate Court in the Atwima-Kwanwoma and the Akropong Magistrate Court in the Nwabiagya South District.

She appealed to the district assemblies to help provide appropriate infrastructure to help promote quality justice delivery, especially at the local levels for all.

Mr Michael Amoah Awuku, Atwima-Nwabiagya Municipal Chief Executive, said the Assembly was committed to provide the courts with the needed facilities to enable it perform its core duties of the dispensation of justice.

He called on judicial officers to avoid negative acts that could undermine justice delivery, whiles working diligently to improve the peaceful resolution of the cases that were brought to the courts.

Mr Michael Johnson Abbey, the Presiding Judge of the Nkawie Circuit Court, pledged the commitment of staff to work to provide quality justice delivery to the people.

Source: GNA