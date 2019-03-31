Sekondi-Takoradi Metro gets new projects

The Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly has inaugurated four giant infrastructure projects initiated under the Ghana Urban Development Grant (UDG) to boost local governance activities.

The projects valued at GH¢30,486,617 are: the integrated social development sector at Effiakuma; the New Takoradi Library complex; the Youth and Development centre at Sekondi; and the upgrading of the Kokompe industrial enclave.

Hajia Alimah Mahama, Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, who inaugurated the facilities at separate locations, said it was to promote comprehensive city-wide approach to urban development within the framework of the national urban policy.

The four transformational projects in the metropolis must contribute meaningfully to the lives of the citizenry in the beneficiary areas.

The projects, among others, will assist the vulnerable to attain basic human dignity and also to work in partnership with stakeholders to improve upon the well-being of the vulnerable.

Hajia Alima urged the assembly to continue to collaborate with non-governmental organisations and civil society to ensure a fruitful partnership for development.

The minister was happy that the Sekondi Takoradi and Effiakuma assemblies have worked hard to achieve the feat and called on them to have a database to monitor their billing system as well as proper maintenance of the facilities.

Mrs Gifty Eugenia Kusi, the Deputy Regional Minister, said the four priority investment projects (PIPs) affirmed government’s effort in impacting skills and generating employment and income for the youth.

Mr Anthony K.K. Sam, the Metropolitan Chief Executive, said the GH¢30,486,617 projects had come at an opportune time to brighten the lives of the citizenry.

Government through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development selected Sekondi /Takoradi, among other cities, which includes Kumasi, Ho and Tamale to implement the Ghana Urban Management Pilot Programme.

Mr Sam said the integrated social centre was built to provide a one stop skill and information centre and counseling of victims of child trafficking and vulnerable groups.

The UDG is an annual performance-based grant for the 46 Metropolitan and Municipal assemblies for a period of five years. STMA received a total amount of GH¢23,589,296 to execute 22 projects across the metropolis.

Source: GNA