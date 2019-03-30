Takoradi Port loads largest vessel with 175, 000 tonnes of manganese

Mr Peter Bediako, the Public Relations Manager of the Takoradi Port, has said that the Takoradi Port has the safest anchorage around the West African Coastline

He said the port promotes heavy cargo load and offloading as well as other sea businesses.

Mr Bediako said security of the Takoradi Port was also up to standard and entreated freight carriers and businesses to continue to have confidence in the Port of Takoradi.

“We are aware of security challenges around Togo, Benin and Nigeria as stated in the Maritime News Report but for us at Takoradi Port our collaboration with the Security and other agencies on patrol continue to guarantee us a safe haven for Maritime business”, he added.

Mr Bediako said this during a day’s sea trip to the Anchorage of the Takoradi Port to witness the loading of the largest vessel (MV Semirio) with 175,000 tonnes of manganese for export to China.

Reporters traveled almost four nautical miles away from the Port to the Anchorage where MV Semirio, a 290 meters long vessel was being served with Manganese.

The Acting Marketing and Public Affairs Manager at the Takoradi Port, told reporters that, “This is a testament to the fact that it is not only the Port that is safe but the port anchorage is also safe; what is so significant about this, is that such operations could not have gone on compared to other ports in the sub region, which is an indication that the Port of Takoradi is a safe haven, to attract more traffic”.

He said the anchorage is capable of handling bigger vessels and that the Port of Takoradi would work hard to maintain its position has the safest in the sub region.

“We would continue to closely collaborate with the Port security, Marine Police, Navy, National Security, BNI among others.

The Port of Takoradi in the first quarter of 2019, handled three of such vessels; we have handled almost 700,000 metric tonnes of cargo, indeed the Takoradi Port is poised to handle more sea traffic”, he said.

Last year, manganese export rose from two million metric tonnes in 2017 to 4.2 million metric tonnes in 2018 and is expected to gain some maximal increase with the coming on board of high carriage vessels.

Mr Bediako expressed the hope that the increase in cargo and freight would boost the financial muscles of the GPHA for more growth and expansion.

In a related development, the new bulk jetty project is progressing at expected timelines to enable the Port handle bigger vessels of petroleum products.

Mr Bediako said the new bulk jetty to be completed in June 2019 would handle petroleum products such as petrol, diesel, marine gas oil and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

“We are currently at the new bulk jetty where the last phase of a 800m bulk jetty that is 200m out of the 800m is currently being constructed; the key furniture has been procured that is the fenders and the bollards” he said.

Source: GNA