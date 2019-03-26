Seven Chinese arrested for illegal mining

The monitoring team of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), has arrested seven Chinese nationals for their involvement in illegal mining (galamsey, in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region.

The team, in another operation at Nkaseim, near Goaso, also arrested three Ghanaians, including a female for the same offence.

The operations led by Mr Francis Assibi Abu, Head of the Taskforce, also seized a number of equipment after the three-hour operation.

The suspects, together with their equipment, were handed over to the Obuasi Police Command for further investigations.

Mr Abu told newsmen that the Chinese nationals were being processed to be sent to Immigration Service headquarters in Accra for further action.

He said the operations followed a tip-off by some residents in the two operative areas that the suspects were operating illegally between Mfantseman-Takyikrom in the Upper Denkyira West District and of the Hwidiem-Nkasiem in the Ahafo Region, respectively.

Mr Abu commended the people for giving out timely information that helped in the arrest of the suspects.

He appealed to Ghanaians to continue to provide the needed information to help weed out such illegal activities in the country.

Source: GNA