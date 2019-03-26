Nine West African countries qualify for AFCON 2019

West Africa has the majority of representation for the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON), scheduled for Egypt in June, with nine countries.

South Africa followed with five representatives, with East and North Africa having four representatives each, whilst Central Africa has the lowest of two to make up for the 24-team tournament.

The West Africa party would be made up of Ghana, Nigeria, Cote D’ Ivoire, Guinea Bissau, Senegal, Mauritania, Mali, Benin and Guinea as defending champions Cameroon alongside Democratic Republic of Congo take up the Central African mantle.

Southern Africa is having the second largest representation of five countries making up of Angola, Madagascar, South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe, with East Africa being represented by Tanzania, Kenya, Burundi and Uganda.

Host Egypt lead the North African contingent alongside Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia making up for the Twenty four (24) countries to participate in this year’s competition, with a new format of with expanded of countries from 16.

Source: GNA