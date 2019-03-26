Ghana Revenue Authority fails to meet revenue targets for 2018

The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in the Upper East Region failed to meet its revenue target for 2018 by GH¢4,818,735.27

Out of the targeted amount of GH¢18,520,000.00, the office was able to collect GH¢ 13,701,264.73, which represented 26.02 percent shortfall.

These were made known at a press soiree organised by the GRA in Bolgatanga, the regional capital to brief the media and stakeholders in the region about their revenue mobilization trend over the previous year and to encourage each stakeholder to contribute to increase revenue collection in the region.

Mr Baffour Yaw Asare, the Sector Commander of Customs Division of GRA, who expressed dissatisfaction about his office’s inability to meet its target for last year, attributed the cause to a number of factors and mentioned inadequate staff for patrols, inadequate logistics and the depreciation of the Ghana Cedi against other currencies including the CFA.

Mr Asare, however, explained that plans were advanced to ensure that his outfit met the 2019 target of GH¢18,511,720.00.

The Sector Commander indicated that pragmatic strategies such as intensification of patrols with support of the Nation Builders Corp (NABCO) trainees, intensification of interception of uncustomed motorbikes and vehicles and blocking of all revenue leakages in the region.

As part of measures to broaden the tax net to increase revenue mobilization, the Sector Commander, revealed that the GRA had introduced some tax policy initiatives including the Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) registration, Excise Tax Stamp, Tax Amnesty, CTN, delinking the National Health Insurance Levy and GETFUND from VAT and many others.

He called on stakeholders particularly the media to assist the GRA change the perception of the citizenry towards taxation, adding that, this would increase national revenue mobilization for sustainable national development.

The engagement was to afford the GRA the opportunity to interact with key stakeholders especially the media, to enable them develop a sustainable relationship needed in line of their duties.

Source: GNA