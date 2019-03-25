We will learn the truth – Ethiopian Airlines CEO

The Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, Tewolde GebreMariam says as investigations continue the truth of what led to its Boeing 737 Max-8 accident which killed all on board March 10, 2019 will be known.

In a statement copied to ghanabusinessnews.com, Monday March 25, 2019, GebreMariam said; “The investigation of the accident is well underway, and we will learn the truth. At this time, I do not want to speculate as to the cause. Many questions on the B-737 MAX airplane remain without answers, and I pledge full and transparent cooperation to discover what went wrong.”

He said the heartbreak for the families of the passengers and crew who perished will be lasting.

“This has forever changed their lives, and we at Ethiopian Airlines will feel the pain forever. I pray that we all continue to find strength in the weeks and months ahead.

The people of Ethiopia feel this very deeply, too. As a state-owned airline and the flagship carrier for our nation, we carry the torch for the Ethiopian brand around the world. In a nation that sometimes is saddled with negative stereotypes, accidents like this affect our sense of pride. Yet this tragedy won’t define us. We pledge to work with Boeing and our colleagues in all the airlines to make air travel even safer,” he said.

The Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 with registeration number ET- AVJ was on its way to the Kenyan capital of Nairobi when it crashed near Addis Ababa in the morning of Sunday March 10, 2019, shortly after take-off killing all 149 passenger and eight crew members.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi