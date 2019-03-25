Government encourages supermarkets to promote locally produced goods

The Government, through the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), has begun a campaign to encourage supermarkets and foreign retail shops in the country to promote locally produced goods, while ensuring high standards.

The campaign, dubbed: “Made in Ghana Display,” saw the FDA engaging major supermarkets and retail outlets to allocate specific sections in their supermarkets for Made-in-Ghana products for easy access and improved sales.

Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Information Minister, announced this at a media encounter in Accra on Sunday.

In response to the campaign, he said, some shops had already begun dedicating prime shelves to Ghanaian products following the recent launch of the “Buy Ghana Love Ghana” at the Koala Supermarket in Accra, by Mrs Delese Darko, the Chief Executive Officer of the FDA.

He, therefore, encouraged other retail shops to replicate same to boost the patronage of local products to enhance domestic revenue mobilisation.

The Minister stated that while the FDA was encouraging the sale of local products, it was poised to expedite their registration to meet international standards and ensure easy admission into global retail outlets.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah said the food industry contributed immensely to the local economy, therefore, the efforts of the FDA to bring the industry to international standards and create more shelf space for sale was laudable.

“We urge the local manufacturing companies and start-ups to take advantage of this and register their products so that we can equally compete on the market,” he said.

Source: GNA