Electrician jailed seven years for selling PDS meters

A Kpando Circuit Court, presided over by Nana Brew, has sentenced Maxwell Boateng, 35, an electrician, to seven years in prison with hard labour for selling Power Distribution Services’ (PDS) meters.

Boateng sold the meters, which he was contracted by the PDS to install free of charge, to clients.

He was convicted on his plea.

Prosecution told the Court that Boateng was given a contract to replace faulty meters for clients of PDS for free but he sold the new meters to them at exorbitant prices.

The Court heard that the Kpando Police picked intelligence and arrested Boateng, who was charged after investigations.

Meanwhile the Ho West Magistrate’s Court has fined two persons 6000 Ghana cedis each for selling and installing PDS’ meters illegally at Kpeve in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region.

In default, the two would serve two years in prison.

They are Stephen Terkper, 22, who said he was a mechatronic, and Bright Addae, 54, a fridge mechanic.

Prosecution said the Volta Regional Office of PDS Ghana picked information on March 13 that some people were at the Tsito Township in the Ho West District installing some meters labelled; “Rent Control” for customers.

A team of police personnel was dispatched to the Town and after interrogations the suspects were apprehended.

The victims told the police that they were asked to pay 300 Ghana cedis for a meter after the culprits convinced them that they were running a promotion in partnership with PDS Ghana.

Source: GNA