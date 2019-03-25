Corruption is major distraction from good governance

Mr Israel Kpodo, Ho West District Director of the Non Formal Education unit has observed that corruption continues to lure leaders away from their mandate of delivering excellent governance.

He said the power of governance resided in the people and asked the citizenry to get active in ensuring that those at the forefront did not mismanage the nation’s resources.

Mr Kpodo who was addressing a social auditing forum at Vane in the Ho West District said the social auditing concept would increase citizens awareness, and sharpen their response to the activities of local government.

He added that social auditing would help mobilise human resources towards realising governance objectives, saying “politicians do what the people demand, therefore the people must come together to pinpoint priorities”.

Mr Kpodo said society would develop faster if the people were actively involved, and charged the citizenry to ensure accountability in all aspects.

The engagement was under the second phase of the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-corruption Programme (ARAP) funded by the European Union.

As part of the programme, communities were sensitised on corruption and its role in derailing the nation of its development goals.

They were also guided on using the various anti-corruption reporting mechanisms, and also on working with stakeholders including; the police, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, among others.

Mr Dodji Adjei, Ho West District Director of the National Commission on Civic Education said the Commission was intensifying the campaign in Amedzofe, Kpedze and Dzolo Kpuita and other communities in the District.

Schools were also engaged, with students and community members encouraged to support anti corruption agencies with the needed information.

Mr Ernest Dagadu, Assembly Member for Vane Dzogbefeme said the availability of potable water remained a crucial challenge for the community, and appealed to stakeholders to help bring to an end the health concerns it generated.

Source: GNA