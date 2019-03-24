Police arrests Swedru Municipal guard in assault case

The Swedru Divisional Police Command has arrested and placed in custody, Peter Danso, a municipal guard of Agona West Municipal Assembly, who assaulted one Kwame on Wednesday for allegedly stealing money from a mobile money vendor.

This follows social media footage of the city guard assaulting the young man, who was on his knees, booting him severally on the head, whilst people looked as they insulted and cursed the victim.

The video, which went viral, has sparked public outcry for the city guard to be made to face the law.

Superintendent Seth Yirenkyi, the Swedru District Police Commander, in an interview with the Ghana News Agnecy, said the suspect was arrested on Friday per the orders of the Inspector General of Police, and that investigations were on-going to establish the facts.

He said Danso, who was detailed by the Municipal Assembly to collect tolls at a Lorry Station in Swedru, attacked the boy after a mobile money operator (name withheld) reported to him that Kwame had stolen his money.

The City guard in the video was initially mistaken for a police officer but the Police Administration, in a press release, denied it saying the offender was a municipal guard and that the case was being investigated.

In a press release signed by Mr Simon Tenku, the Assistant Superintendent of Police for the Director-General, Public Affairs, the Police Administration said preliminary investigations established that the victim was arrested for the offence by some civilians and municipal guards.

Source: GNA