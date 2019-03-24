Ghana Fire Service recruits 398

Ninety nine fire women, and 299 fire men, who have successfully completed the Recruit Course 48, have passed out at the Fire Academy and Training School of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister of the Interior, who reviewed the parade mounted by the recruits, said security was one of the most essential needs of every country, of which fire safety was paramount.

He said the GNFS had a major role to play when it came to ensuring a safe and secured environment for businesses to thrive.

Mr Dery said government was aware of the many challenges confronting the Service and was determined to retool it and transform it into an institution capable of delivering world class fire and rescue services.

The Minister said government had approved the procurement of two hydraulic platforms to be used to access high rise buildings beyond 15 floors, adding that it would arrive within the course of the year.

Clearance, he said, had been given to the Service to recruit 1,000 more personnel to augment the current limited number, which would improve the fireman-citizen ratio of 1:4303, an unacceptable ratio per the United Nations standard of 1:800.

Mr Dery advised the recruits to demonstrate utmost commitment in the discharge of their duties to humanity and in the spirit of self sacrifice.

“I urge you to learn from your forebears so as to discharge your duties as professionals for the betterment of our country Ghana in general and National Fire Service in particular,” he said.

He urged the Service to engage more with members of the public to enable them to understand its mode of operation so as to earn their support in the achievement of organisational goals and targets.

The Course was to expose the Senior High School, Technical/Vocational and City and Guilds school recruits to the rudiments of the fire fighting profession.

The Academy, apart from the Recruit Course, offers refresher, cadet, industrial and career courses for the Service men and women.

The subjects include Fire Science and Safety, Building Construction, Fire Service Management and Operations, Road Traffic Extrication, Hydraulics, Chemistry of Combustion and Practical Firemanship.

Awards were presented to deserving recruits, with Recruit Fire Woman, Veronica Ababio Aggrey, receiving the Overall Best Recruit Award.

Source: GNA