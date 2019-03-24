Chinese company in Ghana ordered to stop operation after woman was electrocuted

The Kpone Divisional Police Command has ordered authorities of Restart Company, a Chinese firm, operating in the Kpone Municipality, to suspend its operations in the area after a 32-years old factory hand was electrocuted on its premises.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Seth Tay, Kpone Divisional Police Commander, told the Ghana News Agency that the company will have to put in measures to ensure workers’ safety before resuming operations.

DSP Tay confirmed the death of Ms Faustina Aba Acquah, the factory hand, noting that a postmortem report received by his outfit confirmed that she died from electrical shock.

Recounting circumstances that led to the death of the woman on March 7th, 2019, an eye witness who gave her name as Ms Joyce, said, she was walking out from the yard with the deceased who was a mother of three, after the day’s work, when she came into contact with live electricity cables.

According to her, the deceased slipped when she stepped into a pool of contaminated water.

She then lost her balance and fell on her knee holding onto a metal bar for support.

“She was oblivious of the fact that the metal bar was electrified and that caused her death,” she added.

When the GNA visited the factory premises on March 22, work was ongoing.

