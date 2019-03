The Sissala West District Assembly has disbursed an amount of GH¢1,636,836.00 to 11,872 beneficiaries of Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) in the District in six disbursement cycles.

With a total number of 3,935 LEAP Households from 50 communities, the District is described as one of the poorest in the Upper West Region.

Mr Fuseini Fahim, a Planning Officer at the Sissala West District Assembly disclosed this during the Assembly’s 2018 Annual Performance Review Meeting in Gwollu.

He also disclosed that a total amount of GH¢65,946.00 was disbursed to support Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) categorised under social support, education, agriculture, equipment and health.

He added that the Assembly was able to implement 104 activities, out of a total of 146 targeted for the year under review, while the remaining 42 activities were rolled over for 2019.

Mr Mohammed Bakor, the Sissala West District Chief Executive (DCE), said the implementation of government flagship programmes including; the Free Senior High School Policy, the One-Village-One-Dam policy, the One-District-One-Factory policy and the Planting for Food and Jobs programme, were progressing steadily in the District.

He said the district was committed to implementing policies that would ensure increased education delivery, improved healthcare and the transformation of the local economy through modernised agriculture.

The DCE called on Assembly members, Traditional Authorities, Religious Leaders and Civil Society Organisations to support the District Assembly to mobilise their communities for development and said the Assembly needed the support of all in the district to scale up efforts geared towards revenue mobilisation and environmental protection.

Source: GNA