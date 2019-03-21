NCCE and European Union engage citizens on corruption

The Dormaa East District Directorate of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the European Union (EU) have embarked on a joint anti-corruption initiative to strengthen democratic practice.

It will also help to equip the citizenry with the right tools to report and fight against corruption.

A statement issued to the Ghana News Agency(GNA) in Dormaa and signed by Mr Emmanuel Hinneh, the District Director stressed that the report on Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-corruption Programme (ARAP), a partnership between the government of Ghana and the EU would promote good governance by reducing corruption and improving accountability and compliance with rule of law.

The statement said the Directorate campaigned, lobbied, advocated in all the six area councils within the district for increased accountability and a reduction in corruption.

The campaign the statement added included; visits to faith based organisations, mosque, schools and other recognised organisations in the district employing mainly local information centres in the dissemination of information.

The statement indicated that many people had benefited from the month-long programme held in the district.

Source: GNA