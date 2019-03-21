As Ethiopia ratifies agreement, only one country needed to bring AfCFTA into force

The African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) is nearing reality as only one country is left to ratify the Agreement for the deal to effectively come into force.

Reports out of Ethiopia Thursday March 21, 2019, says the House of People’s Representative of the country has ratified the Agreement, bringing the number of countries that have done so to 21. A total of 22 countries are required to sign the Agreement to bring it into force – with Ethiopia ratifying the Agreement, only one more country is left to ratify to make it a reality.

When it is implemented, the agreement is expected to eliminate tariffs on 90 per cent of goods, allow autonomous movement of commodity, goods and services across countries of the continent, and it will be the largest trade area in the world.

The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) says the AfCFTA will promote intra-African trade by 52 per cent by the year 2022.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi

