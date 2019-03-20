Nestle Ghana records 12.8% growth

Ms Philomena Tan, Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana Limited says the business recorded a 12.8 percent growth in 2018.

She stated that it achieved the significant growth point due to the commitment of the downstream distributors who worked under pressure despite the volatile economic conditions in 2018 adding, “our consumers are at the heart of everything we do in Nestlé”.

Ms Tan was speaking at the 2018 Nestlé Ghana awards ceremony to reward distributors across the country for outstanding performances towards the brand.

The awards were categorised into brand champion, growth, consistency, highest turnover and best distributor.

“BenBetty Enterprise” located at Tarkwa in the Western Region of Ghana won the overall Best Distributor award for outstanding sales achievement, good finance, and infrastructure (ware-housing, vans) and manpower management.

The Award for the first runner up went to “Ransbet Supplies 2003 Limited”, while “Ofram Enterprise” received the award for second runner up.

Other awardees, also received various prizes for their contribution towards brand growth and sustainability.

Ms Tan pointed out that Nestlé believed in the principle of creating shared value along the entire supply value chain adding, for 62 years, the company has been committed to building healthy lives through the provision of healthier and tastier food choices that complemented the nutritional needs of individuals and families.

“Our products, for example, are fortified with iron, vitamin c and other micro nutrients. This, is our contribution to dealing with the high levels of iron deficiency leading to anaemia in the population”.

The 2014 Ghana Demographic and Health Survey indicated that two-thirds of children are anaemic with 42 per cent of women population suffering the same fate…this is why we continuously innovate to bring high quality and affordable nutrition to our consumers.

The MD added that the company was committed to building resilient and inclusive communities as well as the environment through their sustainability plan.

Ms. Tan said under the Nestlé Cocoa Plan and the GhanaWASH, more than 17,000 Cocoa farmers have been trained on good farming practices, while 52,000 people in farming communities have been provided with clean water and sanitary facilities.

The MD said the company would continue to deliver growth to its cherished customers in 2019.

Source: GNA