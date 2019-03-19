US Embassy reinforces commitment to Sustainable Development in Northern Region

The United States Embassy, on Monday, reiterated its commitment to facilitating Sustainable Development in the Northern Region, through the numerous programmes it is embarking on with its partners.

Through its various implementing partners, it is promoting health, education, and economic opportunities for citizens in the region.

It is also certain that its goal of strengthening local governance, ensuring economic development, quality health service delivery and improving on literacy is on course.

A press release issued by the Embassy, and copied to the Ghana News Agency after a two-day inspection of some projects in the Region by the Ambassador, Madam Stephanie S. Sullivan, expressed the Embassy’s gratitude to its partners for their efforts towards ensuring that its goal of bringing sustainable development to the Region is achieved.

“I’m proud to have visited the Northern Region during my second official trip in Ghana, after having joined President Nana Akufo-Addo last week during Independence Day celebrations in Tamale,” Madam Sullivan said.

“I’m especially encouraged by the dedication of our Ghanaian friends, from alumni of U.S. exchange programs to USAID implementing partners promoting health, education, and economic opportunities for citizens in this region”.

The statement said Ambassador Sullivan visited projects that promote shared U.S. and Ghanaian goals to strengthen local governance, economic development, quality health service delivery, and literacy.

Ambassador Sullivan met with the Tamale Mayor, Mr Iddrisu Musah, and Ya Na Abubakari Mahama II as well as Mion Lana Mahamadu Abdulai to discuss development priorities and collaboration efforts to contribute to sustainable development.

Ambassador Sullivan met with the Northern Regional Peace Council, with which the United States partners to promote peace building, conflict prevention, and institutional development.

The Council briefed Ambassador Sullivan on its efforts to mediate conflicts and curb election-related violence in the region.

“During her travels throughout the Northern Region, Ambassador Sullivan also joined past participants of U.S. government-sponsored exchange programs to learn how these alumni are promoting innovation and making a positive impact in their organizations, communities, and country”.

There was handover ceremony of a shea butter processing facility and warehouse supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Sustainable Shea Initiative (SSI) to the Yurilim Women’s Community Cooperative.

SSI is an $18 million, five-year partnership to promote the sustainable expansion of the shea butter industry across West Africa.

Located in the Gizaa-Gunda Community, the processing facility and warehouse would benefit approximately 600 women and highlights U.S. efforts to promote women’s economic empowerment through building connections between Ghanaian suppliers and U.S. importers.

Ambassador Sullivan also visited two ongoing U.S.-funded projects in the education and health sector.

She observed a primary school classroom to view the Partnership for Learning Project, a five-year, $71 million initiative, focused on improving childhood reading fluency and comprehension.

The Ambassador also toured the U.S.-funded Warivi Health Community-based Health Planning and Services Compound, a facility intended to eliminate geographical barriers to health care, particularly in rural areas, changing the focus from clinic-based care to active community and home-based outreach services.

She concluded her visit by paying a courtesy visit to the Northern Region Commander of the Armed Forces to discuss West African security issues of common concerns.

