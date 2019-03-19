Second Lady secures free Indian healthcare services for Ghanaians

The Wife of the Vice President, Samira Bawumia, through her not-for-profit organisation; the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP), has secured scholarships and free healthcare services for Ghanaians.

A number of qualified Ghanaian students are set to enjoy partial and full scholarships in two Indian universities.

Health professionals are also set to receive training to improve their skills, while paediatric patients are to benefit from free healthcare in a leading Indian Teaching Hospital.

Ghana’s High Commissioner to India, Ambassador Michael Aaron N. N. Oquaye Junior, announced this in New Delhi, India on Monday at an event organised by the Delhi Chapter of the Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GIPIO), in collaboration with the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects.

At a brief ceremony ahead of the programme, witnessed by the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira, Ambassador Oquaye said the Parul University was offering two full scholarships and finances the tuition and boarding fees of qualified Ghanaian applicants.

Additionally, Crescent University was offering 10 partial PhD scholarships to deserving students from Ghana.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Yenupoya Teaching Hospital for the training of Ghanaian health workers and the provision of free healthcare for paediatric patients.

Ambassador Oquaye expressed the appreciation of the Government of Ghana for the opportunity to give further training to qualified Ghanaian students, saying it was a reflection of the deep bonds of friendship between Ghana and India.

Mrs Bawumia, on her part, expressed appreciation to the universities and health institutions for the gesture and said people in positions of privilege should be guided by Martin Luther King Jr’s quote; “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is; what are you doing for others”?

Mrs Bawumia is in India with the Vice President for the 14th CII-Exim Bank Conclave on India-Africa Partnership Project.

Source: GNA