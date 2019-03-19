Atuntumerem community appeals for development

The people of Atuntumerem in the Birim South District of the Eastern Region, have appealed to the assembly to provide more social facilities for the community to help enhance the standard of living of the people.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at his palace, Nana Amprofi Appiah-Kubi, V, Krontihene of Atuntumere in the Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area said, for several years, development has eluded the town.

He therefore appealed to the assembly and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), to assist the town to improve upon the unhygienic sanitation in the area.

The Krontihene appealed for a public place of convenience in the community to help reduce open defecating in the area and also appealed for refuse containers to reduce the rate of littering around.

Nana Amprofi explained that when toilet facilities are constructed and refuse containers provided, it would help to end the open defecation and littering on the school’s compound, road-side and along the stream which serves as source of drinking water for many people in the community.

He appealed to the district office of the Ghana Education Directorate to post more qualified teachers to the only school in the town, so as to help arrest the falling standards of education in the community.

He told the GNA that he would work towards bringing many development projects to the community, since the area has not seen any meaningful development for years.

Source: GNA