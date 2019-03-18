Seven dams earmarked for construction in Nadowli-Kaleo District

Madam Katherine Lankono, the Nadowli-Kaleo District Chief Executive (DCE), has said seven dams have been set aside for construction in the Nadowli-Kaleo District under the One Village One Dam Policy.

She said many in the District have taken full advantage of the Planting for Food and Jobs programme to increase maize production.

The upsurge in maize production in the District has compelled the central government to provide a warehouse at Chare San to help store the bumper harvest, the DCE told the Ghana News Agency.

However, she was disturbed that several of the youth are still failing to consider farming as a vocation despite numerous opportunities created by government in the agriculture sector.

“I am sad that many of the youth are not taking farming as an occupation to provide themselves some earning” she said.

Madam Lankono said the District would, for the first time, witness the first ever tarred road linking Kaleo to Takpo and Nanvile to Nadowli before 2020.

She said many of the roads in the district have been earmarked for graveling and shaping before 2020 to enhance transportation of goods and services including farm products.

On water coverage in the District, she said, the Community Water and Sanitation Agency has agreed to expand water to cover about 60 percent of the District.

Government is also set to provide boreholes to some selected communities to complement the existing expansion works, she said.

Green light from the central government, she said, has also been given for the connection of several communities to the national grid by the end of 2019.

Madam Lankono appealed to the residents of the District to maintain the prevailing peaceful atmosphere to enable government to continue to extend development projects to the District to boost economic and social activities.

Source: GNA