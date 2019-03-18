Police dissociates from Kennedy Agyapong’s action and statement 

The Police Administration says it takes very strong exception to the behavior of Mr Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Constituency following his alleged action on officers on duty.

A statement signed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police David Eklu, the Director-General of Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service and copied to the Ghana News Agency urged Mr Agyapong to be mindful of his actions towards police officers whilst performing their lawful duties.

It said the attention of the Police Administration has been drawn to a video report where Mr Agyapong is seen and heard intimidating a police officer during a student demonstration on the North campus of University of Education in Winneba on Thursday, March 14.

The statement said: “in the said video, which has also been corroborated by eye witnesses, the MP for Assin Central is seen in an aggressive mood saying he will make sure a serving police officer was dismissed for no apparent reason.

The Police Administration has also taken note of the fact that the Central Regional Police Commander who was at the spot instantly told Mr Agyapong he had no powers to dismiss any police officer performing his or her lawful duties,” it added.

The statement said the Police Administration affirmed the stance of the Central Regional Police Commander that, nobody wields the authority to cause the dismissal of a police officer without lawful justification and due process.

The Police Administration, in the statement assured all police officers that it would stand by them at all times provided their conduct was professional and lawful.

Source: GNA