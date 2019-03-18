Mobile money fraud occurring in other dimensions – NCA Boss

Mr Anthony Osei Adjei, the Eastern Regional Manager of the National Communications Authority, (NCA), has advised mobile users to be careful whenever somebody call them to instruct them how to use their mobile money pin to avoid being defrauded.

He was speaking at an outreach programme organized by the NCA to commemorate the World Consumer Rights Day at Koforidua held under theme: “Consumer empowerment and protection in a smarter market”.

He said all service providers have a specific code or number bearing their names that they use to call or text customers if they want to communicate with them.

He urged the consumers to report any challenge they face in connection with the services they receive from their service providers to the NCA on 0800110622 for free, or call any of their network service providers on 100 at no cost to them.

Ms Diana Owusu Ansah, the Deputy Manager of Consumer and Corporate Affairs of NCA, said consumers have the right to redress from their service providers when they are dissatisfied with customer services.

She urged people not to refund any amount if anybody calls to say he or she has wrongly paid any amount into their mobile money account.

Ms Ansah urged people who receive such calls to refer them to their service providers who could better respond to the request if the information is true.

She said telephone subscribers have the right to request information on their bills or opt out of unsolicited electronic messages.

Ms Ansah cautioned consumers not to rely solely on the information and the choices provided by their service providers but to read carefully and ensure that they comprehend the terms and conditions of the contracts, promotions and adverts before selecting.

In cases of lost of SIM cards, she said, the consumer must inform their service providers and also provide information about their personal circumstances, such as change in name or address.

Ms Grace Asare, a tomato trader, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency commended the NCA for the awareness creation effort.

Source: GNA