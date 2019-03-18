Ghana receives €40m grant from EU to promote investments

The Government has signed a €40 million facility with the European Union (EU) towards the promotion of investments and job creation in the country.

The financing agreement is the last programme to be signed from Ghana’s indicative allocation of €323 million under the 11th European Development Fund and National Indicative Programme spanning between 2014 and 2020.

Mr Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, the Information Minister, who announced this at a media encounter in Accra on Sunday, said the programme focused on promoting conducive business climate, enhancing public financial governance and employment creation.

Additionally, it would promote domestic foreign investments to enable businesses to spearhead economic transformation and job creation.

More so, it would strengthen public financial governance and boost domestic revenue mobilisation as well as combat corruption in the public sector.

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister, signed on behalf of the Government of Ghana, while Ms Diana Acconcia, the EU Ambassador to Ghana, initialed on behalf of the EU.

The agreement is expected to support the country’s ambition of attaining the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The funds would be managed by the Government of Ghana and the programme is aligned with President Akufo-Addo’s vision of achieving the “Ghana Beyond Aid” to accelerate economic growth.

Source: GNA