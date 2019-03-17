Pray for Dagbon: Ya-Na to Chiefs

Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II has called on the people of Dagbon to continue praying to God for the sustainability of the prevailing peace and unity in Dagbon.

Ya-Naa Abukari II made the call when 36 Basare chiefs from Tatale Traditional Area and the southern sector paid courtesy call on him at the Gbewaa palace in the Northern Region.

He said he was very grateful to the Basari chiefs for coming with a large number of chiefs and people from the Tatale Traditional Area to pay courtesy call on him at the palace.

He advised them to live in peace and unity by supporting his reign as the new Ya- Na for God to move Dagbon and Ghana as a whole forward.

Obore Gariba Yankosor II, the Paramount Chief of Tatale Traditional Area, said he and his chiefs and people of Tatale Traditional Area came to express their appreciation to him for his enskinment as the Overlord of Dagbon.

Obore Gariba said during the funerals of the late Ya-Na Mahamadu Abdulai IV and late Ya-Na Yakubu Andani II they attended the funerals and since he has been enskinned as the new Ya-Na they found it necessary to come and let him know them.

The chiefs who accompanied the paramount Chief Yankosor II include Queen Mother Yaa Mbola, Obore Dakibanya Badimay, Nachemba Chief, Regent Kpante Baatubi Stephen, Regent of Kuyuli, Regent Kofi Chamaya, Regent of Sheini, Obore Ali Ginbaa Chief of Bikonjibi, and Zongo Chief of Tatale Situ Inusah Dawali IV.

The rest are Mr Baladore Manu former Member of Parliament for Ahafo Ano South constituency, Mr James Yanwube Ceci for Member of Parliament for Tatale/Sanguli constituency, Alhaji Imoro, President of Basare Youth Association including six Basare chiefs and two queen mothers from Accra, Kumasi, Koforidua, Sunyani, Akim Oda and Tepa amongst others.

The Tatale chiefs presented GH₵ 1,000.00 a ram and 100 tubers of yam to the palace. ”

Ya-Na also presented four bottles of assorted drinks, GH₵ 200.00, jollof rice and bowls of Tuo Zaafi to the Basare fire dancers who entertained the crowd at the palace.

Source: GNA