Vice President attends CII-Exim Bank Conclave on India-Africa Partnership

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Friday left Accra for New Delhi, India for the 14th CII-Exim Bank Conclave on India-Africa Project Partnership slated for March 17 to 19, 2019.

In the past 13 editions, the CII-EXIM Bank Conclave on India-Africa Project Partnership has emerged as the pioneer event for Indian and African governments.

It is an avenue for industry players to meet to explore new avenues of partnerships and enables the Indian and African leadership to take stock of the progress of the partnership and address future needs.

A statement issued and signed by Mr Frank Agyei-Twum, the Director of Communications at the Office of the Vice President, said a number of important meetings and networking sessions would take place before the opening ceremony.

Vice President Bawumia would address the Inaugural Session of the Conclave as Guest of Honour and give the closing remarks.

On Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23, Vice President Bawumia would be Special Guest at the Humanities and Law graduation ceremonies respectively at the Buckingham University, United Kingdom.

The Vice President returns to Accra on Sunday, March 24, 2019.

Source: GNA